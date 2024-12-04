Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Ryan Cos. Starts Construction on Final Phase of Pullman Crossings Industrial Park in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Ryan Cos. US Inc. has formed a joint venture with Namdar Realty Group and Mason Asset Management to close on the land and start construction of the final phase of Pullman Crossings industrial park in Chicago. The final phase is a 160,000-square-foot speculative facility. Pullman Crossings is a 50-acre industrial park within Pullman Park, a 180-acre mixed-use project being developed by Chicago Neighborhood Initiatives. The new building will feature outdoor eating areas, exterior bike racks, ESFR fire protection and a clear height of 32 feet in the warehouse. Ryan is developing and building the facility with construction financing provided by Bankers Trust. Completion is slated for August 2025.

