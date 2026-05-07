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VAYA-on-Axia-Apts-Chula-Vista-CA.jpg
Located in Chula Vista, Calif., VAYA on Axia features 278 apartments, a swimming pool, spa and a rooftop deck. (Photo courtesy of Drone Brothers LLC)
CaliforniaDevelopmentMultifamilyWestern

Ryan Cos., Strata Equity Group Open VAYA on Axia Apartments in Chula Vista, California

by Amy Works

CHULA VISTA, CALIF. — Ryan Cos. US and equity partner Strata Equity Group have opened VAYA on Axia, a multifamily property in the Otay Ranch submarket of Chula Vista. The 340,000-square-foot project is situated within the master-planned community of Millenia.

VAYA on Axia features 278 apartments, 482 parking spaces, a resort-style pool and spa, a rooftop deck, pet amenities, a fitness center, resident clubhouse, bike maintenance and storage facilities, electric vehicle chargers and community green areas. Additionally, the property offers an 1,180-square-foot commercial space that is a public coworking space, including a podcast studio.

Ryan served as the developer and builder for the project.

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