Ryan Cos., Strata Equity Group Plan 278-Unit Millenia Lot Multifamily Community in Chula Vista, California

CHULA VISTA, CALIF. — Ryan Cos. US and Strata Equity Group have formed a joint venture to develop Millenia Lot 19, an apartment property in Chula Vista, just south of San Diego. The joint venture has received financing and started construction of the 278-unit project.

Situated within the Millenia master-planned community, the 340,000-square-foot community will consist of four mid-size buildings and 1,180 square feet of commercial space. Millenia Lot 19 will feature 482 parking spaces, a resort-style pool and spa, rooftop deck with clear views of the Pacific Ocean and Mexico, pet amenities, a fitness center and resident clubhouse. The commercial space of the project will include public co-working space that will be available to the greater community.

Additionally, the project will offer bike maintenance and storage facilities, community green areas, electric vehicle chargers in every resident garage, a solar program with panels on both rooftops and carports, and energy-efficient appliances.

Ryan is the develop and builder and Ark Architects is the architect of record for the project. The first units of Millenia Lot 19 are slated for delivery by fourth-quarter 2025.