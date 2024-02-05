Ryan Cos., Thomson Reuters Ink Purchase, Sale Agreement for 179 Acres in Eagan, Minnesota

EAGAN, MINN. — Ryan Cos. US Inc. has entered into a purchase and sale agreement with Thomson Reuters for 179 acres of the company’s 263-acre campus in Eagan, a suburb of Minneapolis. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The campus includes a 1.1 million-square-foot office building, three data centers totaling 333,912 square feet and 90 acres of undeveloped land. Ryan will work with the City of Eagan, Thomson Reuters and other area stakeholders to explore redevelopment options for the site.

The Minneapolis-St. Paul office of Thomson Reuters will remain in Eagan, but will relocate to its new site, The Landing, in the coming months. The company’s print manufacturing facility was not for sale and will continue operating at its current location. The project marks the third major redevelopment that Ryan has undertaken in the past year. All three are in Minnesota. Canada-based Thomson Reuters is a global content and technology company.