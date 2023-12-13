Ryan Cos. to Construct 30,000 SF Clinic for Southside Community Health Services in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Ryan Cos. US Inc. will construct a 30,000-square-foot clinic for Southside Community Health Services in Minneapolis. The healthcare provider signed a ground lease with Ryan, which owns the land at 1010 E. Lake St. Named One Southside, the clinic will enable Southside to consolidate all of its services under one roof. The facility will include a diagnostic laboratory, mammography suite and administrative offices. Southside is currently operating between two buildings located one mile apart.

Southside has received grants totaling $7.8 million from Delta Dental of Minnesota Foundation, Health Resources and Services Administration, K.A.H.R Foundation, Mackenzie Scott’s Yield Giving fund, Mainstreet Revitalization, Mississippi Watershed Management Organization and the Restore-Rebuild-Reimagine Fund. Southside is still seeking financial support from federal, state and local governments for the project. The project team includes 4RM+ULA as architect of record, Perkins&Will as clinic architect, Zuri3 Construction as construction manager and Classic Lake Consulting as Southside’s representative. Construction is estimated to begin in mid-2024 and be completed by mid-2025.