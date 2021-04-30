Ryan Cos. to Develop 350-Unit Apartment Community in Austin’s Mueller District

Ryan Cos. plans to begin construction of its new 350-unit apartment community in Austin's Mueller District in the fourth quarter.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Minneapolis-based Ryan Cos. will develop a 350-unit apartment community within the Mueller District, the 700-acre site of a former airport in Austin. The project will include 2,500 square feet of retail space, and 15 percent of the units will be reserved for renters earning 60 percent or less of the area median income. Details about the development’s floor plans and amenities were not released. Construction is expected to begin in the fourth quarter.