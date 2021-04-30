REBusinessOnline

Ryan Cos. to Develop 350-Unit Apartment Community in Austin’s Mueller District

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Ryan-Cos.-Mueller-Austin

Ryan Cos. plans to begin construction of its new 350-unit apartment community in Austin's Mueller District in the fourth quarter.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Minneapolis-based Ryan Cos. will develop a 350-unit apartment community within the Mueller District, the 700-acre site of a former airport in Austin. The project will include 2,500 square feet of retail space, and 15 percent of the units will be reserved for renters earning 60 percent or less of the area median income. Details about the development’s floor plans and amenities were not released. Construction is expected to begin in the fourth quarter.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews