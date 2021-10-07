REBusinessOnline

Ryan Cos. to Develop 400,000 SF Office Building at Legacy West in Plano

Posted on by in Development, Office, Texas

RyanCos.' new office building at Legacy West Plano will total 400,000 square feet.

PLANO, TEXAS — Minneapolis-based developer Ryan Cos. will build a 400,000-square-foot office building at Legacy West, a mixed-use development located on the northern outskirts of Dallas in Plano. The 24-story building will offer amenities such as a fitness center, tenant lounge, café, multiple conference rooms and open green space. Gensler is designing the project, construction of which is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of next year and to wrap up by the first quarter of 2024. The building is already 50 percent preleased to global tax services and software provider Ryan LLC., and JLL is marketing the remaining space for lease.

