Ryan Cos. to Open 60,000 SF Medical Office Building at Highland Bridge in St. Paul

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Midwest, Minnesota

M Health Fairview is the anchor tenant at the two-story property.

ST. PAUL, MINN. — Ryan Cos. will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, March 7 for the opening of a two-story, 60,000-square-foot medical office building at Highland Bridge in St. Paul. The building is 85 percent leased by M Health Fairview, Dermatology Consultants, LifeStance Health, Highland Foot and Ankle Clinic and RAYUS Radiology.

M Health Fairview’s clinic will occupy the second floor, with a pharmacy on the first floor. The clinic will provide primary care services, including family, women’s and general pediatric care. Urgent care with extended and weekend hours will also be offered to the community. M Health Fairview Rehabilitation Services, which offers physical therapy and sports medicine, will also be part of the new space. The existing M Health Fairview clinic at 2155 Ford Parkway is now operating out of the Highland Bridge location.

Dermatology Consultants will occupy 12,000 square feet on the first floor and will move its practice from its existing St. Paul location at 280 Snelling Ave. in May. LifeStance Health will occupy 4,100 square feet on the first floor. Highland Foot and Ankle Clinic relocated its practice from 2221 Ford Parkway and will lease 1,600 square feet. RAYUS Radiology will occupy 6,400 square feet. There are roughly 8,000 square feet remaining available for lease.

Ryan served as developer and builder for the project. Its design studio, Ryan A+E Inc., was the architect of record and provided architectural services, civil engineering, landscape architectural services and interior design.

Highland Bridge is a 122-acre development that was formerly home to Ford Motor Co.’s Twin Cities assembly plant. At full buildout, the project will include 3,800 housing units, 265,000 square feet of institutional space, 150,000 square feet of retail space and 55 acres of public and open space, including 10 miles of pedestrian and bike paths, four public parks and three civic gathering areas.





