The site of Grand Living at The Grove in Austin is located at the corner of Bull Creek Road and Jackson Avenue within The Grove, a 76-acre mixed-use development.
Ryan Cos. Tops Out 213-Unit Seniors Housing Project in Austin

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Minneapolis-based developer  Ryan Cos.  has topped out Grand Living at The Grove, a five-story, 213-unit seniors housing project in Central Austin. The 348,353-square-foot building will house 177 independent and assisted living apartments, as well as 36 memory care apartments. Grand Living at The Grove will feature studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments that will range in size from 450 to 1,600 square feet. Ryan Cos. is co-developing the project with Grand Living and Castletop Capital. PACE Loan Group and Bankers Trust provided financing for the project. Construction began about a year ago, and delivery is slated for early 2025.

