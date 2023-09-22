Friday, September 22, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Ryan-Cos.-Legacy-West-Plano
Ryan Cos.' new office building at Legacy West in Plano will serve as the new headquarters for global tax firm Ryan LLC. In a nod to both developer and anchor tenant, the building will be known as Ryan Tower.
DevelopmentOfficeTexas

Ryan Cos. Tops Out 23-Story Office Project at Legacy West in Plano

by Taylor Williams

PLANO, TEXAS — Ryan Cos. has topped out a 23-story, 409,000-square-foot office building within the Legacy West mixed-use development in Plano. Global tax firm Ryan LLC plans to occupy about half of the building as its new headquarters, and JLL is marketing the remaining space for lease. ACORE Capital provided construction financing for the project, which Ryan Cos. is developing in a joint venture with the real estate investment arm of Kansas-based conglomerate Koch Industries. Amenities will include a fitness center, multiple conference rooms, tenant lounge, pickleball courts and a café. Gensler is the project architect. Construction began last summer and is slated for a late 2024 completion.

You may also like

StreetLights Residential Breaks Ground on 20-Story Apartment Building...

Bull Realty Arranges Sale of 95-Room Hotel in...

Pillar Commercial, OliveMill Buy 81,259 SF Flex Property...

NewQuest Properties Secures 27,941 SF Retail Lease in...

Hawkins Way Capital Completes 1,355-Bed Student Housing Redevelopment...

LPC Desert West Sells Camelback Corridor Office Buildings...

Blue Vista Capital Acquires 300-Unit Multifamily Development Site...

St. John Properties Breaks Ground on 600,000 SF...

New Empire Corp. Breaks Ground on 12-Story Apartment...