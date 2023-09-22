Ryan Cos. Tops Out 23-Story Office Project at Legacy West in Plano

PLANO, TEXAS — Ryan Cos. has topped out a 23-story, 409,000-square-foot office building within the Legacy West mixed-use development in Plano. Global tax firm Ryan LLC plans to occupy about half of the building as its new headquarters, and JLL is marketing the remaining space for lease. ACORE Capital provided construction financing for the project, which Ryan Cos. is developing in a joint venture with the real estate investment arm of Kansas-based conglomerate Koch Industries. Amenities will include a fitness center, multiple conference rooms, tenant lounge, pickleball courts and a café. Gensler is the project architect. Construction began last summer and is slated for a late 2024 completion.