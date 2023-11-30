Thursday, November 30, 2023
Rivette Tower, Ryan Cos.' new apartment community in Austin's Mueller District, which is a redevelopment of a former municipal airport, will be located adjacent to the former control tower structure.
Ryan Cos. Tops Out 345-Unit Multifamily Project in Austin’s Mueller District

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Minneapolis-based developer Ryan Cos. has topped out Rivette Tower, a 345-unit apartment community located in Austin’s Mueller District. The project comprises two three- and five-story buildings with 2,500 square feet of retail space on the ground floor. Units will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, with 15 percent of the residences (about 50 units) reserved for renters earning up to 60 percent of the area median income. Amenities will include a pool, rooftop deck, coworking space and outdoor gathering areas. The first units are expected to be available for occupancy next spring. Construction began in March 2022.

