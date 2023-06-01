Ryan Cos. Tops Out Construction of 25-Story Apartment Building in Downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Ryan Cos. US Inc. has topped out construction of Fourth & Park, a 25-story apartment building located one block west of U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis. Ryan is developing Fourth & Park in partnership with Weidner Apartment Homes. The project will include 350 apartment units, 100 parking stalls, a sixth-floor green roof and a rooftop pool deck. The project is now less than a year away from being move-in ready.

Fourth & Park is part of Downtown East, a five-block redevelopment project that started in 2014. Ryan partnered with the City of Minneapolis, Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority, the Star Tribune and Wells Fargo to redevelop the neighborhood. The $708 million project includes 1.2 million square feet of office space across two 17-story towers for Wells Fargo, a 200-unit mid-rise apartment complex, multi-tenant office building, 4.2-acre public green space, hotel, parking ramp and skyways.