Saturday, June 3, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Fourth & Park will include 350 apartment units and is located one block west of U.S. Bank Stadium.
DevelopmentMidwestMinnesotaMultifamily

Ryan Cos. Tops Out Construction of 25-Story Apartment Building in Downtown Minneapolis

by Kristin Harlow

MINNEAPOLIS — Ryan Cos. US Inc. has topped out construction of Fourth & Park, a 25-story apartment building located one block west of U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis. Ryan is developing Fourth & Park in partnership with Weidner Apartment Homes. The project will include 350 apartment units, 100 parking stalls, a sixth-floor green roof and a rooftop pool deck. The project is now less than a year away from being move-in ready.

Fourth & Park is part of Downtown East, a five-block redevelopment project that started in 2014. Ryan partnered with the City of Minneapolis, Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority, the Star Tribune and Wells Fargo to redevelop the neighborhood. The $708 million project includes 1.2 million square feet of office space across two 17-story towers for Wells Fargo, a 200-unit mid-rise apartment complex, multi-tenant office building, 4.2-acre public green space, hotel, parking ramp and skyways.

You may also like

Circularix Signs 67,250 SF Industrial Lease at Airport...

FTK Completes $19M Rehabilitation of Fairway Village Apartments...

Focus Completes Construction of 8o8 Luxury Apartment Tower...

Wingspan Development, Tucker Development to Redevelop Office Building...

McHugh Construction Completes Platform 4611 Apartment Building in...

Opus Breaks Ground on 289,000 SF Spec Industrial...

Friedman Brokers Sale of 35,858 SF Medical Office...

Pearlmark Provides $10M Loan for Refinancing of Northern...

AMS Acquisitions, Vector Group Break Ground on 100-Unit...