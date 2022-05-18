REBusinessOnline

Ryan Cos., Weidner Underway on Construction of 25-Story Apartment Building in Minneapolis

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

Fourth & Park is slated for completion in the first quarter of 2024.

MINNEAPOLIS — Ryan Cos. US Inc. and Weidner Apartment Homes are underway on the construction of Fourth & Park, a 25-story apartment building located at the intersection of South 4th Street and Park Avenue in downtown Minneapolis. Completion is slated for the first quarter of 2024. Plans call for 350 apartment units, 100 parking stalls, a sixth-floor green roof, pool deck and community room. Ryan is the developer and builder, and Ryan A+E Inc. is the architect of record.

The building, situated one block west of US Bank Stadium, marks the last phase of Downtown East, a five-block redevelopment project that began in 2014. Ryan partnered with the City of Minneapolis, Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune and Wells Fargo to redevelop the neighborhood. The $588 million project includes 1.2 million square feet of office space spread across two 17-story Wells Fargo towers, a 200-unit apartment complex, a multi-tenant office building, four-acre public greenspace, hotel and parking ramp.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
May
24
Webinar: How to Tackle the Top Workforce Challenges Facing Senior Living Communities
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  