Ryan Cos., Westcore Break Ground on 906,000 SF Hatcher Industrial Park in Glendale, Arizona

Hatcher Industrial Park in Glendale, Ariz., will feature two buildings offering a total of 906,000 square feet of industrial space.

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Ryan Cos. and Westcore have broken ground on Hatcher Industrial Park, a two-building industrial campus located along Loop 303 corridor in Glendale.

The 906,000-square-foot project will provide Class A industrial space for manufacturing, logistics and supply chain users in the West Valley. Completion of the development is slated for June 2023.

Ryan Cos. is serving as builder and Ryan A+E Inc. is serving as architect. Anthony Lydon, Marc Hertberg, Riley Gilbert and Kelly Royle of JLL are marketing the project for lease.

