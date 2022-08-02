Ryan Cos., Westcore Break Ground on 906,000 SF Hatcher Industrial Park in Glendale, Arizona

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Industrial, Western

Hatcher Industrial Park in Glendale, Ariz., will feature two buildings offering a total of 906,000 square feet of industrial space.

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Ryan Cos. and Westcore have broken ground on Hatcher Industrial Park, a two-building industrial campus located along Loop 303 corridor in Glendale.

The 906,000-square-foot project will provide Class A industrial space for manufacturing, logistics and supply chain users in the West Valley. Completion of the development is slated for June 2023.

Ryan Cos. is serving as builder and Ryan A+E Inc. is serving as architect. Anthony Lydon, Marc Hertberg, Riley Gilbert and Kelly Royle of JLL are marketing the project for lease.