Ryan to Build New Basketball, Hockey Arena at University of St. Thomas in Minnesota

This rendering shows plans for how the arena will be utilized for basketball games. The private university will also utilize the arena for its hockey programs as well as commencement ceremonies and other events.

ST. PAUL, MINN. — Ryan Cos. US Inc. will build the new Lee and Penny Anderson Arena at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul. Ryan A+E Inc., Ryan’s design studio, is collaborating with Crawford Architects on the design of the multi-purpose arena and practice facilities, which will serve as the new home for the men’s and women’s hockey and basketball programs. The private university is transitioning to NCAA Division I athletics from Division III.

The arena will also host commencement ceremonies, academic convocations, conferences, career fairs and other events for the university and broader community. Meyer Borgman Johnson will provide structural engineering services and IMEG Engineers will provide mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineering. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2024 and be completed in fall 2025.

The university received a $75 million gift from Lee and Penny Anderson for the project. Lee Anderson sold APi Group, a conglomerate of construction and fire-protection businesses, for $3.5 billion in 2019, according to the Star Tribune.