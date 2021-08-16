Ryan Tops Off $117M Senior Living Community in Chicago

CHICAGO — Ryan Cos. US Inc. has topped off Clarendale Six Corners, a $117 million senior living community on the Northwest Side of Chicago. Construction of the 10-story, 258-unit project began in January. Completion is slated for fall 2022. Ryan is serving as developer, architect, builder and capital markets partner. Ryan owns the project in a joint venture with LCS and Harrison Street. LCS will handle the day-to-day operations and Ryan will provide asset management services.

The 258 units will be comprised of independent living, assisted living and memory care residences, including 11 affordable units for residents at certain income levels. The project will include an outdoor sky terrace on the fourth floor and 18,000 square feet of street-level retail space. Resident amenities will include an eatery, cocktail bar, billiards lounge, massage room, full-service salon, fitness center, fine dining experiences and weekly housekeeping. Clarendale Six Corners will be the 10th Clarendale senior living property in Ryan’s portfolio.