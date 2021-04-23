Rycore Capital Acquires 58,517 SF Medical Office Building in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Office, Texas

HOUSTON — An affiliate of locally based investment firm Rycore Capital has acquired Bellaire Medical Plaza, a 58,517-square-foot medical office building located near the Texas Medical Center in Houston. The sale included a 3.6-acre parcel for future development. Kevin McConn and Brian Bacharach of JLL represented the seller, Ridgeline Capital Partners, in the transaction. Matt Kafka and Cameron Cureton of JLL arranged acquisition financing on behalf of Rycore Capital. The property was 88 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as UT Physicians, Quest Diagnostics, LabCorp. and Harris Health System.