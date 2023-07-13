Thursday, July 13, 2023
IndustrialLeasing ActivityTexas

Ryder Integrated Logistics Signs 234,478 SF Industrial Lease Near Fort Worth

by Taylor Williams

HALTOM CITY, TEXAS — Third-party freight services provider Ryder Integrated Logistics has signed a 234,478-square-foot, full-building industrial lease at Northmark Commerce Center in the Fort Worth metro of Haltom City. The site spans 20 acres, and the cross-dock facility includes a 104-stall trailer drop lot. Brad Struck and Clint Manning of Cresa represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Matt Carthey and George Jennings of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Creation Equity. 

