S. Hekemian Group Completes 52,000 SF Office, Retail Project in Montvale, New Jersey

MONTVALE, N.J. — The S. Hekemian Group, a locally based developer, has completed Workplace North Market, a 52,000-square-foot office and retail project in Montvale, located near the New York-New Jersey border. The four-story building houses 40,500 square feet of office space and 11,500 square feet of retail space and is located within North Market, a mixed-use redevelopment of the former Mercedes-Benz USA North America headquarters campus. Law firm Beattie Padovano has committed to leasing 20,000 square feet as the anchor tenant.