S. Hekemian Group Completes 52,000 SF Office, Retail Project in Montvale, New Jersey

MONTVALE, N.J. — New Jersey-based developer S. Hekemian Group has completed Workplace North Market, a 52,000-square-foot office and retail project in the Northern New Jersey community of Montvale. The four-story building consists of 40,500 square feet of office space and 11,500 square feet of retail space. Law firm Beattie Padovano LLC has preleased 20,000 square feet at Workplace North Market as the anchor tenant.