REBusinessOnline

S. Hekemian Group Completes 52,000 SF Office, Retail Project in Montvale, New Jersey

Posted on by in Development, New Jersey, Northeast, Office

MONTVALE, N.J. — New Jersey-based developer S. Hekemian Group has completed Workplace North Market, a 52,000-square-foot office and retail project in the Northern New Jersey community of Montvale. The four-story building consists of 40,500 square feet of office space and 11,500 square feet of retail space. Law firm Beattie Padovano LLC has preleased 20,000 square feet at Workplace North Market as the anchor tenant.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
26
Webinar: Health at the Core — Real Estate Redefines its Value Proposition. And We ALL Benefit
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews