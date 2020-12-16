S.I. Warehousing Signs 252,203 SF Industrial Lease at Monument Business Park Near Houston

DEER PARK, TEXAS — Logistics firm S.I. Warehousing Co. Inc., a subsidiary of St. Louis-based Slay Industries, has signed a 252,203-square-foot industrial lease at Monument Business Park in Deer Park, an eastern suburb of Houston. Monument Business Park consists of a 414,900-square-foot cross-dock building and a 194,610-square-foot front-load building that were completed in the fourth quarter of 2019. The buildings feature 32- to 36-foot clear heights and ample trailer parking. David Munson of Boyd Commercial represented the owner and developer, Molto Properties, in the lease negotiations. Kelley Parker, Coe Parker and John Littman of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant.