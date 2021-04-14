S.J. Collins Signs Publix to Anchor Interlock Mixed-Use Development in Atlanta’s West Midtown

ATLANTA — S.J. Collins Enterprises has signed a new lease with Publix Super Markets for a 42,514-square-foot grocery store for the second phase of The Interlock, a mixed-use development underway at the intersection of Ethel Street and Northside Drive in Atlanta’s West Midtown district. Demolition for the site will begin in May, and vertical construction will start in the fall of 2022.

Phase I of The Interlock is a nine-acre, mixed-use property located at 1115 Howell Mill Road N.W. The development includes 200,000 square feet of office space; 105,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space; 349 apartments and 18 townhomes; 70 single-family homes; and the 161-room Bellyard, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel. Phase I leasing opportunities still include approximately 87,000 square feet of office space and 30,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space.

Phase II includes an additional 4.5 acres that will include another 40,000 square feet for retail space, 186,000 square feet of office space, student housing serving students of nearby Georgia Tech and the Publix grocery store. The various components of The Interlock are connected to each other via a one-acre public park.

Phase II is currently being designed by Dynamik Design. Puttshack is debuting at The Interlock next week and Bellyard, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel is set to open in May. Other tenants include Georgia Technology Ventures, a rooftop experience by Slater Hospitality Concepts, Solis Interlock Apartments, WeWork, Saint Germain French Bakery, Cathy’s Gourmet Ice Cream Sandwiches, Velvet Taco, Holiday Bar and TruFusion Fitness, among other concepts.