S.L. Nusbaum Arranges $10.3M Sale of Hampton Roads Distribution Center

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Southeast, Virginia

Situated on nearly 14 acres at 101 Dexter St. W in Chesapeake, Va.,, the distribution center was fully leased at the time of sale to two tenants: The Empire Co. and Taylor Freezer Co.

CHESAPEAKE, VA. — S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. has arranged the sale of a 151,669-square-foot distribution center located at 101 Dexter St. W in Chesapeake, a Hampton Roads city situated near the Port of Virginia and the Norfolk Naval Shipping Yard. On Trading Corp. sold the asset to an entity doing business as Chesapeake Dexter St West LLC for $10.3 million. Sam Rapoport of S.L. Nusbaum represented the seller in the transaction. Situated on nearly 14 acres, the distribution center was fully leased at the time of sale to two tenants: The Empire Co. and Taylor Freezer Co.

