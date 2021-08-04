REBusinessOnline

S.L. Nusbaum Arranges $15.7M Sale of Three Office Buildings in Virginia Beach

Pembroke Office Park is a 300,000-square-foot office park with five multi-tenant office buildings. Buildings Four, Five and Six (pictured) sold for $15.7 million.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. — S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. has arranged the sale of Buildings Four, Five and Six within Pembroke Office Park in Virginia Beach. The three buildings total 167,660 square feet of Class B office space. Suburban Capital sold the buildings to the undisclosed buyer for $15.7 million.

Pembroke Office Park is a 300,000-square-foot office park with five multi-tenant office buildings. The property is located close to Pembroke Mall, as well as retail, dining, hospitality and entertainment options at Town Center of Virginia Beach, a 25-acre lifestyle center in the city’s downtown district fronting the Atlantic Ocean.

Stephanie Sanker and Sam Rapoport of S.L. Nusbaum Realty worked with Ten-X to represent the seller. The new owner has retained S.L. Nusbaum Realty to provide leasing and management services for the property.

