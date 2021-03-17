S.L. Nusbaum Arranges $4.7M Sale of Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center in Rustburg, Virginia
RUSTBURG, VA. — S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. has arranged the $4.7 million sale of Rustburg Marketplace, a 46,700-square-foot shopping center in Rustburg. The Kent Mall LLC, a private real estate investment company based in Pennsylvania, purchased the center from Rustburg Ventures LLC.
The center, anchored by Food Lion, was fully leased at the time of sale to nine local and national tenants including Family Dollar, Virginia ABC, Domino’s Pizza and Subway. According to the brokers, 88 percent of the tenants at Rustburg Marketplace have been in place for more than 20 years.
