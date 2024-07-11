Thursday, July 11, 2024
Industrial Realty Group purchased the 298,126-square-foot warehouse in Norfolk, Va.
S.L. Nusbaum Brokers $34.9M Sale of Industrial Facility in Norfolk, Virginia

by John Nelson

NORFOLK, VA. — S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. has brokered the $34.9 million sale of an industrial facility located at 3321 Princess Anne Road in Norfolk. Industrial Realty Group acquired the 298,126-square-foot warehouse from an entity doing business as 3321 Princess Anne LLC. Stephanie Sanker of S.L. Nusbaum represented the seller in the transaction.

LION Power and Beckett Corp. currently occupy a combined 104,334 square feet at the facility, with the remaining space available for lease. Constructed in 2022, the building comprises two sections. Section A features 113,450 square feet with 36-foot clear heights, multiple dock doors with expansion potential, new racking, office space and restrooms. Section B totals 80,321 square feet with dock-level loading, 21- to 24-foot clear heights and 38- by 36-foot column spacing.

