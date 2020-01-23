REBusinessOnline

S.L. Nusbaum Brokers Sale of Former Macy’s Store at Metro Richmond Mall, Buyers Plan New Sports Complex

The buyers plan to demolish the existing building and redevelop the nine-acre property into a sports arena that will include indoor event space, basketball courts and seating for 4,500 spectators.

GLEN ALLEN, VA. — S.L. Nusbaum has brokered the sale of a 109,813-square-foot former Macy’s within Virginia Commons Mall in for $2 million. The buyers, VCC Partners LLC and Shamin VCC LLC, plan to demolish the existing building and redevelop the nine-acre property into a sports arena that will include indoor event space, basketball courts and seating for 4,500 spectators. Demolition will begin by May. The mall, which is home to tenants including Burlington, JCPenney, Bath & Body Works, Foot Locker and Finish Line, is located 12 miles north of downtown Richmond. David Kalman of S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. represented the seller, Impact Investments Group LLC, in the transaction.

