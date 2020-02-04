S.L. Nusbaum Negotiates Sale of 49,161 SF Retail Center in Norfolk

NORFOLK, VA. — S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. has negotiated the sale of Little Creek Marketplace, a 49,161-square-foot retail property in Norfolk. SWNC I LLC, a retail real estate fund led by Shannon Waltchack, acquired the center for an undisclosed price. Little Creek Marketplace was 97 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Verizon Wireless, Navy Federal Credit Union, Applebee’s, Wing Stop, Fuddruckers, Cookies and Cakes of Virginia, Beltone, Leisure Dental, The UPS Store, Hair Cuttery and Great Clips. The property is situated at the intersection of Little Creek Road and Tidewater Drive, six miles north of downtown Norfolk. Bill Overman and John Wessling of S.L. Nusbaum represented the buyer in the transaction. Doug Aronson, also with S.L. Nusbaum, represented the undisclosed seller. S.L. Nusbaum and Shannon Waltcheck will provide property management services and Chris Hucke of S.L. Nusbaum will be the leasing agent on the property for the new ownership.