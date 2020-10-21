REBusinessOnline

S.M. Wilson Breaks Ground on $6.5M Public Safety Building in Highland, Illinois

HIGHLAND, ILL. —The City of Highland has selected S.M. Wilson & Co. to build a new $6.5 million public safety building. The 27,930-square-foot facility will house the city’s police, fire and EMS departments under one roof. A committee of public safety employees worked alongside the project architect, Loyet Architects. Completion is slated for summer 2021. Highland is located about 35 miles east of St. Louis.

