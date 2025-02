NEW YORK CITY — S Rothschild has signed a 47,000-square-foot office lease renewal in Midtown Manhattan. The apparel manufacturer will remain at 1407 Broadway, a 1.1 million-square-foot, 43-story building that was originally constructed in 1950, for another 10 years. Peter Sabesan and Matthew Feigen of Cresa represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Bob Forman represented the landlord, Shorenstein Properties, on an internal basis.