S2 Capital Acquires 126-Unit Apartment Complex in Mesquite, Texas

MESQUITE, TEXAS — Locally based investment firm S2 Capital has acquired Falltree, a 126-unit apartment complex located in the eastern Dallas suburb of Mesquite. Falltree offers studio, one- and- two-bedroom apartments and amenities such as a pool, business center, resident clubhouse and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Danny Baker and William Hubbard of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Harry Krieger, also with CBRE, arranged acquisition financing through an undisclosed lender on behalf of S2 Capital, which plans to implement a value-add program.