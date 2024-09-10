Tuesday, September 10, 2024
10025-W-Dartmouth-Ave-Lakewood-CO
Dartmouth Woods in South Lakewood, Colo., features 201 apartments.
AcquisitionsColoradoMultifamilyWestern

S2 Capital Acquires 201-Unit Dartmouth Woods Multifamily Community Near Denver

by Amy Works

SOUTH LAKEWOOD, COLO. — S2 Capital has purchased Dartmouth Woods, a garden-style apartment property in South Lakewood, a suburb of Denver, for an undisclosed price.

Located at 10025 W. Dartmouth Ave., Dartmouth Woods offers 201 apartments in two- and three-story buildings. The buyer will implement interior renovations, including stainless steel appliances, modern lighting, new flooring and updated cabinets, along with extensive renovations to the exterior and amenities space. Dartmouth Woods was built in 1990.

