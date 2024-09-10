S2 Capital Acquires 201-Unit Dartmouth Woods Multifamily Community Near Denver

SOUTH LAKEWOOD, COLO. — S2 Capital has purchased Dartmouth Woods, a garden-style apartment property in South Lakewood, a suburb of Denver, for an undisclosed price.

Located at 10025 W. Dartmouth Ave., Dartmouth Woods offers 201 apartments in two- and three-story buildings. The buyer will implement interior renovations, including stainless steel appliances, modern lighting, new flooring and updated cabinets, along with extensive renovations to the exterior and amenities space. Dartmouth Woods was built in 1990.