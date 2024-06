AUSTIN, TEXAS — Dallas-based investment firm S2 Capital has acquired Vineyard Hills, a 202-unit multifamily property in southwest Austin. The site spans 11 acres, and the property features one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include a pool, spa, dog park and outdoor grilling and dining stations. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. S2 Capital acquired the property in conjunction with Belle Rive Club Apartments, a 104-unit complex in Jacksonville, Fla.