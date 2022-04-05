REBusinessOnline

S2 Capital Acquires 266-Unit Residences at Preston Park Apartments in Plano

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

PLANO, TEXAS — Locally based investment firm S2 Capital has acquired Residences at Preston Park, a 266-unit apartment community in the northern Dallas suburb of Plano. Built on 15 acres in 1995, the garden-style property features one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 1,114 square feet. Brian O’Boyle of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Henry Stimler, Bill Weber and Ari Schwartzbard, also with Newmark, arranged acquisition financing on behalf of S2 Capital, which plans to implement a value-add program.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
7
Webinar: O Canada – Canadian Student Housing Investment and Development
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
Apr
14
Webinar: What’s Ahead For Seniors Housing Staff, Leaders and HR: A Study on 2022 Business Priorities
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  