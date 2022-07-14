REBusinessOnline

S2 Capital Acquires 4,455-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

DALLAS — Locally based investment firm S2 Capital has acquired a portfolio of 14 multifamily properties totaling 4,455 units that are located in various cities throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metroplex as well as in Houston. The DFW component of the portfolio totals 3,339 units, and the Houston portion comprises 1,056 units. All properties were built between 1979 and 1987. Mark Brandenburg, Lauren Dow and Michael Cosby of JLL, along with Lauren Bresky and Loren Heikenfeld of Northmarq, arranged debt financing for the transaction. Roberto Casas, Rob Key, Matthew Lawton and Dustin Selzer with JLL, as well as Taylor Snoddy with Northmarq, brokered the sale. The seller was not disclosed. S2 Capital plans to extensively renovate and enhance the unit interiors, building exteriors and amenity spaces at all of the properties.

