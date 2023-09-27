S2 Capital Acquires 642-Unit Apartment Complex in Grand Prairie, Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Locally based investment firm S2 Capital has acquired Silverbrook, a 642-unit apartment complex located in the central metroplex city of Grand Prairie. According to Apartments.com, Silverbrook offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and amenities such as a pool, business center, fitness center, resident clubhouse, tennis court, volleyball court and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Danny Baker and William Hubbard of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Harry Krieger, also with CBRE, arranged acquisition financing through an undisclosed lender on behalf of S2 Capital.