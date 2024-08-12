S2 Capital Acquires Place at Saddle Creek Apartments in Metro Dallas

CARROLLTON, TEXAS — Locally based investment firm S2 Capital has acquired The Place at Saddle Creek, a 238-unit apartment community located in northern Dallas metro of Carrollton. According to Apartments.com, the property was built in 1983 and offers one- and two-bedroom units. Select residences feature modern finishes such as quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, balconies, fireplaces and upgraded flooring. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, pickleball and tennis courts, outdoor grilling and dining stations, business center and a dog park. S2 Capital, which assumed the undisclosed seller’s existing fixed-rate loan, plans to continue with capital improvements and rebrand the property as Brookbend.