The-Place-at-Saddle-Creek-Carrollton
S2 Capital's value-add program for Brookbend, formerly known as The Place at Saddle Creek, in Carrollton will involve enhancing unit interiors with new granite countertops, upgraded kitchen hardware and bathroom fixtures. Additionally, S2 plans to renovate the building’s exterior and improve the leasing office, gym and pool areas.
S2 Capital Acquires Place at Saddle Creek Apartments in Metro Dallas

by Taylor Williams

CARROLLTON, TEXAS — Locally based investment firm S2 Capital has acquired The Place at Saddle Creek, a 238-unit apartment community located in northern Dallas metro of Carrollton. According to Apartments.com, the property was built in 1983 and offers one- and two-bedroom units. Select residences feature modern finishes such as quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, balconies, fireplaces and upgraded flooring. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, pickleball and tennis courts, outdoor grilling and dining stations, business center and a dog park. S2 Capital, which assumed the undisclosed seller’s existing fixed-rate loan, plans to continue with capital improvements and rebrand the property as Brookbend.

