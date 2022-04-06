REBusinessOnline

S2 Capital Acquires Two Dallas-Area Apartment Communities Totaling 676 Units

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

DALLAS AND CARROLLTON, TEXAS — Locally based investment firm S2 Capital has acquired two garden-style apartment communities totaling 676 units in the Dallas area in a single transaction. Lake Highlands is a 356-unit property located on the city’s east side that was built on 12 acres in 1979. Carrollton Oaks is a 320-unit community that was constructed in 1981. Both properties offer one- and two-bedroom units. S2 Capital plans to invest about $5 million over the next two years in capital improvements to both assets. Renovations will include upgrades of unit interiors, building exteriors and landscaping, as well as amenity spaces such as the pools, clubhouses and leasing offices. Taylor Snoddy of Northmarq represented the undisclosed seller in the deal. Lauren Bresky and Lauren Heikenfeld of Northmarq arranged acquisition financing on behalf of S2 Capital.

