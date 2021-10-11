REBusinessOnline

S2 Capital Buys 1,893-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Twin-Creeks-Crossing-Allen

Pictured is one of the buildings of Twin Creeks Crossing in Allen, one of four properties in S2 Capital's newly acquired portfolio. The company now owns more than 16,000 apartments in Texas.

DALLAS — Locally based investment firm S2 Capital has purchased a portfolio of four multifamily properties totaling 1,893 units, including three in the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metroplex and one in Austin. The properties are: Hyde Park at Montfort in Dallas (662 units); Twin Creeks Crossing I (347 units) and Twin Creeks Crossing II in Allen (330 units); and Tintara at Canyon Creek in Austin (554 units). Taylor Snoddy, James Roberts and Philip Wiegand of NorthMarq represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Jeff Erxleben, Lauren Bresky, Kevin Leamy and Loren Heikenfeld, also with NorthMarq, arranged an undisclosed amount of floating-rate debt on behalf of S2 Capital. The new ownership plans to invest in capital improvements to Tintara at Canyon Creek and Hyde Park at Montfort.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews