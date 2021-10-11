S2 Capital Buys 1,893-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Pictured is one of the buildings of Twin Creeks Crossing in Allen, one of four properties in S2 Capital's newly acquired portfolio. The company now owns more than 16,000 apartments in Texas.

DALLAS — Locally based investment firm S2 Capital has purchased a portfolio of four multifamily properties totaling 1,893 units, including three in the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metroplex and one in Austin. The properties are: Hyde Park at Montfort in Dallas (662 units); Twin Creeks Crossing I (347 units) and Twin Creeks Crossing II in Allen (330 units); and Tintara at Canyon Creek in Austin (554 units). Taylor Snoddy, James Roberts and Philip Wiegand of NorthMarq represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Jeff Erxleben, Lauren Bresky, Kevin Leamy and Loren Heikenfeld, also with NorthMarq, arranged an undisclosed amount of floating-rate debt on behalf of S2 Capital. The new ownership plans to invest in capital improvements to Tintara at Canyon Creek and Hyde Park at Montfort.