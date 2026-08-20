S2 Capital Buys 589,022 SF Industrial Park in Fort Worth’s Historic Southside District

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — The industrial investment arm of Dallas-based S2 Capital has purchased a 589,022-square-foot park located at 5721 E. Rosedale St. in Fort Worth’s Historic Southside district. The development, which S2 plans to rebrand as Panther City Industrial Park, comprises 31 buildings. The new ownership also plans to invest in capital improvements to suite interiors, as previous ownership already completed upgrades to common areas and building façades. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.