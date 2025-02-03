Monday, February 3, 2025
Landmark at Gleneagles is a 590-unit apartment community in North Dallas that is now known as The Monte.
S2 Capital Buys 590-Unit Apartment Community in North Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Locally based investment firm S2 Capital has purchased Landmark at Gleneagles, a 590-unit apartment community in North Dallas. According to Apartments.com, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units that range in size from 683 to 1,300 square feet. Amenities include a fitness center, business center, pool, playground, basketball court, tennis court, game room, lounge and outdoor grilling and dining areas, according to Apartments.com, which also noted that the property has been rebranded as The Monte. S2 Capital purchased the asset as part of a sale of a larger, 1,768-unit portfolio that included four properties in Tennessee.

