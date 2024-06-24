Monday, June 24, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentLoansMixed-UseNew YorkNortheast

S3 Capital Partners Provides $32M Construction Loan for Brooklyn Mixed-Use Project

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — S3 Capital Partners, a locally based private lender, has provided a $32 million construction loan for the ground-up development of a mixed-use project that will be located in Brooklyn’s Flatbush neighborhood. The project at 2700 Church Ave. will consist of 69 residential rental units, 9,796 square feet of retail space and 13,446 square feet of community facility space. Pinchas Vogel and Leah Paskus of Landstone Capital Group arranged the debt through S3 Capital Partners on behalf of the sponsor, Triple C Builders.

You may also like

Wood Partners, ParkProperty Capital Open 261-Unit Albright Apartments...

Atlanta BeltLine, Invest Atlanta Approve $172M Budget for...

Hoar Construction Breaks Ground on 25,000 SF Recreation...

Basis Industrial Receives $39.6M in Financing for Mixed-Use...

Prestige Group Brokers Sale of 220-Bed Former Assisted...

MCB Real Estate Breaks Ground on 60,000 SF...

Chick-fil-A, Hounds Town USA to Open at Mixed-Use...

Jordon Perlmutter & Co., Rockefeller Group Open 200,000...

Brinkmann Constructors, Scannell Partners Plan 150,000 SF Manufacturing...