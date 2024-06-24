S3 Capital Partners Provides $32M Construction Loan for Brooklyn Mixed-Use Project

NEW YORK CITY — S3 Capital Partners, a locally based private lender, has provided a $32 million construction loan for the ground-up development of a mixed-use project that will be located in Brooklyn’s Flatbush neighborhood. The project at 2700 Church Ave. will consist of 69 residential rental units, 9,796 square feet of retail space and 13,446 square feet of community facility space. Pinchas Vogel and Leah Paskus of Landstone Capital Group arranged the debt through S3 Capital Partners on behalf of the sponsor, Triple C Builders.