S3 Capital Provides $105M Construction Loan for Bronx Multifamily Project

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based private lender S3 Capital Partners has provided a $105 million construction loan for a 447-unit multifamily project that will be located in the Mott Haven neighborhood of The Bronx. The developer, JCS Realty, has entered into a ground lease with the owners of the site, Montgomery Street Partners, which contributed $55 million for the acquisition and improvements to the land. Completion of the 12-story building, which will also house ground-floor commercial space, is slated for late 2023.