S3 Capital Provides $46.5M Construction Loan for Denton Multifamily Project

DENTON, TEXAS — S3 Capital, the lending arm of New York City-based investment firm Spruce Capital Partners, has provided a $46.5 million construction loan for a 306-unit multifamily project in the North Texas city of Denton. Phase I of the garden-style development will consist of three 12-story buildings, and the property will ultimately offer amenities such as a pool, fitness center, business center and a dog park. The sponsor is national developer Landmark Cos. Information on floor plans and a construction timeline was not disclosed.