S3 Capital Provides $80M in Financing for Midtown Manhattan Multifamily Project

NEW YORK CITY — S3 Capital, the lending arm of New York City-based investment firm Spruce Capital Partners, has provided $80 million in financing for the development of a 131-unit multifamily project that will be located in Midtown Manhattan’s Turtle Bay area. The borrower is local developer David Halberstam. The doorman- and elevator-served building at 303 E. 44th St. will offer studio, one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a fitness center, rock climbing wall, rooftop pool, coworking lounge and a clubhouse. A portion of the residences will be earmarked as affordable housing. Sitework is underway, and completion is slated for the third quarter of 2027.