303-E.-44th-St.-Manhattan
The developer of the new apartment building at 303 E. 44th St. in Manhattan, David Halberstam, plans to pursue the 485-x tax abatement program, ensuring that a portion of the building’s studio and one-bedroom units will be designated as affordable housing for renters earning 80 percent or less of the area median income.
S3 Capital Provides $80M in Financing for Midtown Manhattan Multifamily Project

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — S3 Capital, the lending arm of New York City-based investment firm Spruce Capital Partners, has provided $80 million in financing for the development of a 131-unit multifamily project that will be located in Midtown Manhattan’s Turtle Bay area. The borrower is local developer David Halberstam. The doorman- and elevator-served building at 303 E. 44th St. will offer studio, one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a fitness center, rock climbing wall, rooftop pool, coworking lounge and a clubhouse. A portion of the residences will be earmarked as affordable housing. Sitework is underway, and completion is slated for the third quarter of 2027.

