S3 Hotel Group Receives $38.6M Refinancing for Dual-Branded Hotel in Lake Forest, California

LAKE FOREST, CALIF. — S3 Hotel Group has received $38.6 million in refinancing for the 208-key, dual-branded Homewood Suites by Hilton and Hampton Inn Irvine Spectrum Lake Forest hotel. Olga Walsh of JLL Capital Markets Debt Advisory led the team to secure a five-year, fixed-rate loan through a private wealth management division of a global financial services firm for the borrower.

Located at 23021 Lake Center Drive in Lake Forest, the property features 116 Homewood Suites rooms and 92 Hampton Inn rooms. The Homewood Suites offers extended-stay accommodations with full kitchens, dishwashers and cooking utensils, while Hampton Inn rooms provide traditional hotel amenities with modern furnishings.

Onsite amenities include 2,000 square feet of meeting space, a 24-hour fitness center, an outdoor pool with barbecue facilities, guest laundry, complimentary hot breakfast buffet, evening bar service and a 24-hour convenience shop. The Homewood Suites portion features additional amenities including complimentary evening social events Monday through Thursday.