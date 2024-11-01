Sabey Data Centers Completes 430,000 SF Facility in Metro Austin

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS — Seattle-based developer and operator Sabey Data Centers has completed a 430,000-square-foot facility in the northern Austin suburb of Round Rock. Known as SDC Austin, the two-building development is situated on a 40-acre site and has the capacity to produce up to 84 megawatts of power. The facility is designed to support liquid cooling and high-density computing environments with capabilities of up to 200 kilowatts per cabinet, and one such user, the Texas Advanced Computing Center, has already committed to the campus. The project was first announced in spring 2022.