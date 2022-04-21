REBusinessOnline

Sabey Data Centers to Develop 72-Megawatt Facility in Metro Austin

Posted on by in Data Centers, Development, Industrial, Texas

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS — Seattle-based developer and operator Sabey Data Centers will develop a facility in the northern Austin suburb of Round Rock that will have the capacity to produce up to 72 megawatts of power. The two-building development will be situated on a 40-acre site and will be primarily marketed to hyperscale cloud users. Preliminary sitework is underway, and Sabey plans to break ground in June and to deliver the facility in the first quarter of 2023.

