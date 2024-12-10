Sable Offshore Corp. to Open 46,000 SF Office in Downtown Houston

HOUSTON — Sable Offshore Co. will open a 46,500-square-foot office in downtown Houston. The space spans the 28th and 29th floors of the 47-story Texas Tower building, and the upstream energy provider plans to take occupancy in the third quarter of next year. Kevin Kushner, William Padon and Sydnee Hilburn of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Michael Anderson of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, a partnership between Hines, Ivanhoé Cambridge and an affiliate of global investor CDPQ.