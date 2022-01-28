Sabot Development Breaks Ground on 364-Unit Multifamily Redevelopment in East Austin

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

The redevelopment of Goodwin Apartments Homes in Austin is scheduled to be complete in early 2024.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Locally based firm Sabot Development has broken ground on a 364-unit multifamily redevelopment project in East Austin. The 3.7-acre site, which houses the existing Goodwin Apartment Homes, was rezoned to allow for new commercial space and permanent affordability. To that end, Goodwin Apartments will include 5,000 square feet of commercial space, and 10 percent of the units will be reserved as affordable housing, with leasing priority given to current residents. Davies Collaborative is the project architect, and Cadence McShane is the general contractor. Completion is scheduled for early 2024.